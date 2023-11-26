Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.78 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,626 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Weatherford International worth $48,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.1 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

