Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.20 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $49,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

