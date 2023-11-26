Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.99 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Ashland worth $49,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ashland by 95.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ASH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

