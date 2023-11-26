Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,408 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of Macerich worth $50,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

