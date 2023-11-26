Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,354 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of TransUnion worth $48,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,789 shares of company stock worth $214,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.