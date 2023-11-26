Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Chesapeake Energy worth $49,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CHK opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

