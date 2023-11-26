Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,506 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Berry Global Group worth $49,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

