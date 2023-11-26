Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,250 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Hyatt Hotels worth $47,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

