Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Franklin Resources worth $48,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 291,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,097,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,751,000 after purchasing an additional 102,444 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.82 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.