Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,048 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

