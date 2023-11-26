Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,898 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of PII opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

