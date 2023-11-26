Citigroup Inc. Acquires 59,204 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Rithm Capital worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

