Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,892 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2023

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,990. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.