Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,892 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,990. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

