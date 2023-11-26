Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 213,426 Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 213,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Indivior at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $6,602,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $53,954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $1,948,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

