Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 142.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,579 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

KNSL stock opened at $366.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

