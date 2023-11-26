Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of M.D.C. worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $44.24 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

