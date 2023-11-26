Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $92,475.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

