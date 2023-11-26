Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 593.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.4% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

