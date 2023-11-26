Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,290 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Novanta worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

