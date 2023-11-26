Citigroup Inc. Buys 34,147 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 344.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

CFR stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

