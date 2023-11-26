Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,870 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

