Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,084 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

