Citigroup Inc. Buys 66,613 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 470.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.