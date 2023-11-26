Citigroup Inc. Buys 983 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Paycor HCM worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $148,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PYCR stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

