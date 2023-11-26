Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,848 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 187,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 50.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

