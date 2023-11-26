Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185,364 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wix.com worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of WIX opened at $96.21 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
