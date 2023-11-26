Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185,364 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wix.com worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $96.21 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

