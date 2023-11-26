Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 33,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

