Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.04 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

