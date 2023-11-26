Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,045 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Foot Locker worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.