Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 389.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

OGE opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. UBS Group cut their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

