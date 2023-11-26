Citigroup Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 686.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $84.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

