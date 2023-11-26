Citigroup Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $190,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

