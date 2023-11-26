Citigroup Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE DXC opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

