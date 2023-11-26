Citigroup Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660,014 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of ICL Group worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

