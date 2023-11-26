Citigroup Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 335.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,320,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,110,000 after buying an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 129,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

