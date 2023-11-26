Citigroup Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of News by 459.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. News Co. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

