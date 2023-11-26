Citigroup Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,241.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

