Citigroup Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.8 %

ONTO opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $147.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,763 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

