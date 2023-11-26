Citigroup Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $369.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.13 and its 200-day moving average is $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

