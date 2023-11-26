Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 1,998.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBCP stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $121.21.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

RBC Bearings Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.