Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

EXP opened at $179.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

