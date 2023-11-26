Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $14.19 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,852. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

