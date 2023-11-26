Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 676.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.01. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.