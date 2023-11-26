Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

UFPI stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.