Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,435.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,379.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,347.57.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.