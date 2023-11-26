Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,067 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $198.82 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $202.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

