Citigroup Inc. Purchases 126,062 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Community Banks worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

UCBI opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

