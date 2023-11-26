Citigroup Inc. Purchases 130,150 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $29.90 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

