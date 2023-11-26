Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

