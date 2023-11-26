Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gerdau worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,561,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 538,306 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gerdau by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 430,046 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

